Signaturefd LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

BATS JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

