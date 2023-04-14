Signaturefd LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $459.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

