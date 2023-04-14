Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in ENI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ENI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

