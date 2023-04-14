Signaturefd LLC Purchases 660 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.