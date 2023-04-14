Signaturefd LLC Purchases 7,855 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after buying an additional 1,419,650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Trading Up 2.3 %

Open Text stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

