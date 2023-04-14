Signaturefd LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after buying an additional 282,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

