Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $373.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

