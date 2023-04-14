Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

