Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average of $199.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,771,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

