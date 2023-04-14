Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

