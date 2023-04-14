Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

