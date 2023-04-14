Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,230,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,164 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Fortinet by 651.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,347,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,255 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

FTNT stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

