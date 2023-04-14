Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ecolab by 161.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $166.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

