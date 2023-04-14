Signaturefd LLC Sells 113 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

Insider Activity

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.61 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

