SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at $28,490,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

