Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 346,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 817,734 shares.The stock last traded at $29.78 and had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

