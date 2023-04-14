SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

