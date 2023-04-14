Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

