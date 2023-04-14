State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

