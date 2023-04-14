State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

