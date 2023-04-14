State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,308,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,024,828 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

