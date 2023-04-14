State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

