State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after purchasing an additional 651,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Envista by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Envista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after buying an additional 611,169 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVST opened at $38.51 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

