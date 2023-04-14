State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,198,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MSA opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

