State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $140.69.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.