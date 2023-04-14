State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IAA by 65.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

