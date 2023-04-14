State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

