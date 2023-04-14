State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

