State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

