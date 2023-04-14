State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ingredion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $106.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

