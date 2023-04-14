State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

