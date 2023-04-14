State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

