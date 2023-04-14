State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

