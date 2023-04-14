State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

