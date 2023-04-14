State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.