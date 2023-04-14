State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

