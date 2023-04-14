State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $162.20 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

