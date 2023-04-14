State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Insider Activity

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

