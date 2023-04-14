State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,600 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $177.18 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.