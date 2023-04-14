State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

