State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

