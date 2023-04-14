State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

