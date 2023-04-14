State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,984 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

