State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after acquiring an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

