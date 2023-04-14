State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.50 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

