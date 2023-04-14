State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.