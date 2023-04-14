State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.