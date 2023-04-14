State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

