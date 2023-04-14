Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,814.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 72,374 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,790,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,592,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,846,600 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

