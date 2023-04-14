Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

